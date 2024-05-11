Haryana congress objects to Z+ security cover to Khattar

The Haryana Congress on Friday objected to the grant of the apex Z-plus security cover to former chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar during the Lok Sabha poll campaign. Khattar who resigned as chief minister on March 12 is contesting as BJP candidate from Karnal Lok Sabha seat. The Deputy CLP leader said the state government was indulging in discriminatory behaviour in terms of grant of security cover. (HT File)

Seeking withdrawal of the Z-plus security cover for Khattar, deputy Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Aftab Ahmed at a briefing questioned the grounds on which Z-plus security cover has been accorded to the former CM. “If Khattar as a former chief minister is entitled to the apex security cover, then two other former chief ministers, Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Om Prakash Chautala, should also be given similar level of security cover. We want to bring this to the notice of the election commission,’’ Ahmed said.

The Deputy CLP leader said the state government was indulging in discriminatory behaviour in terms of grant of security cover. “Two different set of rules are being applied for the ruling party and Opposition candidates despite the imposition of model code of conduct which mandates a level playing field for each party and contesting candidate,’’ he said.

Ahmed said the ruling party is trying to influence the voters in an inappropriate manner by according Z-plus security to a contesting candidate. “It is a clear misuse of official machinery to influence the poll outcome. We expect the officers to act in an impartial and responsible manner and conduct the elections in a fair manner. They should refrain from acting in a partisan manner and act in a dispassionate manner,” said Ahmed, issuing a note of warning to the officers.

He said the Congress would formally bring instances of violations of model code of conduct to the notice of the Election Commission.