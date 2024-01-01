Haryana Congress to start ‘Ghar-Ghar Congress’ campaign

After organising Bharat Jodo Yatra, Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh, Hath Se Hath Jodo campaigns and Jan Aakrosh rallies, Haryana Congress leaders on Monday announced to start Ghar-Ghar Congress campaign on the occasion of New Year. The announcement was made by former chief minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, and state party president Udaibhan during a workers’ meeting in Karnal. (HT Photo)

The announcement was made by former chief minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, and state party president Udaibhan during a workers’ meeting in Karnal, the assembly constituency of chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, where a resolution was also passed to vote out the BJP-JJP coalition government.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Hooda said a circular regarding the outline of the programme will be issued soon.

The venue was packed with leaders and their supporters who thronged Mangalsen Auditorium in road shows. However, Shamsher Singh Gogi, MLA from Assandh seat of Karnal, an aide of former state chief Kumari Selja, was absent.

Udaibhan said in 2024, Congress workers will take the failures, broken promises of the BJP-JJP government and policies of Congress to every home. Along with this, they will also highlight the failure of the government and tell the achievements of Congress.

He said the party’s ground force will play an active role in getting new youth votes registered through the BLO and will work to weed out the bogus votes from the voters list, working on the circular issued by the party on November 27, 2023..

Speaking to the media, Hooda said the present government is continuously ignoring the interests of Haryana.

“The BJP-JJP government is not serious about providing the state its rightful water. In democracy, governments run by winning the hearts of the people,” he said.

On Ayodhya temple event, he said building of the Ram Temple is great news for the country, the sacred place, doors for which were first opened by former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. he said he has not received any invitation for the event.

He also condemned the lathi-charge on guest teachers in Yamunanagar and said the state government only knows the language of lathis and bullets.

“Not only guest teachers, every class of people, including farmers, workers, employees, temporary workers, sanitation workers have earlier become victims of the atrocities of this government. This is the reason why every class wants to be free from the atrocities of this government. The people have made up their mind to form the Congress government in Haryana,” he stated.