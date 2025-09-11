Haryana conserved 5.56 bcm water till Jan, says HWRA chairperson Keshni Anand Arora

The biennial integrated Water Resources Action Plan (IWRAP) 2023–25 has delivered remarkable results as Haryana has conserved 5.56 billion cubic metre( BCM) of water by January 2025, thus achieving 86% of the March 2025 target of 6.43 BCM. The chairperson said that HWRA issued 7,157 no objection certificates and collected ₹ 278.13 Crore, and funded ₹ 99.56 crore into conservation, including 237 rooftop rainwater harvesting structures in schools and numerous recharge initiatives across the state.

This was stated by Haryana Water Resources Authority (HWRA) chairperson Keshni Anand Arora on Wednesday.

Arora said that central ground water board data shows an 11% increase in groundwater recharge, signalling growing resilience against water stress.”These outcomes mirror broader coverage. Haryana realised 95% of its 2023 water-saving goals by conserving 2,48,702 crore liters, primarily via crop diversification, direct seeding, and restored water bodies. The NITI Aayog and Ministry of Jal Shakti appreciated the efforts made by the HWRA in preparing and implementing the IWRP and IWRAP.

She said that for the first time, Haryana is categorised into seven groundwater zones (based on June 2020 data), enabling precise, locale-specific strategies for water-challenged and waterlogged regions.

HWRA’s efforts earned it the Water Digest Water Awards 2023–24 & 2024–25, marking excellence in groundwater administration and management, Arora said.