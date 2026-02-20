Haryana: Controversies overshadow MDU V-C’s six-year tenure

The six-year tenure of Prof Rajbir Singh as vice chancellor (V-C) of Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak, ends on Friday, bringing to a close a term marked more by disputes and controversies than academic milestones. Prof Rajbir Singh

Singh served two consecutive terms from February 21, 2020 to February 20, 2026, and had earlier held temporary charge of the post between January 2019 and February 2020 while serving as V-C of Dada Lakhmi Chand State University of Performing and Visual Arts.

Standoff with state government

His latest confrontation with the state government began on January 14 this year, when MDU was directed not to issue appointment letters or allow new joinings without prior approval. However, an executive council (EC) meeting was convened, and appointment letters were reportedly issued.

Singh suspended MDU registrar Krishan Kant after the latter asked EC members to postpone a February 18 meeting on directions from the higher education department. The meeting was called to allegedly ratify the appointment of 11 faculty members—four associate professors and seven professors—despite the January 14 order. During the meeting, the governor’s office reinstated the registrar and termed the action a “clear violation” of government instructions, directing that no further steps be taken without the chancellor’s approval.

Complaints and inquiries

In December 2025, Prof Preeti Gulia of the Computer Science and Applications Department lodged a written complaint alleging threats, intimidation and mental harassment by the V-C. The complaint was sent to multiple constitutional authorities, and a women’s panel is currently probing the matter.

In November last year, the University Grants Commission’s Distance Education Bureau declared MDU ineligible to offer online and distance learning programmes for 2025-26. Around the same time, the National Assessment and Accreditation Council extended accreditation validity for institutions transitioning to its new evaluation system.

Allegations over qualifications

A complaint forwarded to Kurukshetra University by police in November 2025, based on a petition by INSO leader Pradeep Deswal, alleged irregularities in Singh’s academic credentials and teaching experience. Deswal claimed Singh lacked essential qualifications during his PhD admission and questioned his teaching experience records. Singh has not publicly responded to these allegations.

Deswal was himself at the centre of a dispute when the university withheld his PhD degree in 2021 over objections regarding a diploma course he pursued. In February 2025, the Punjab and Haryana high court cleared the way for the award of his degree.

Campus unrest and disciplinary actions

Singh’s tenure also saw multiple suspensions of faculty and staff, including senior professors and administrative officers. Critics alleged that those who raised concerns about campus functioning were targeted, a charge supporters deny.

There were also serious incidents on campus, including reported firing episodes and a suicide by a contractual employee who alleged bribery involving the V-C’s office. A case of abetment to suicide was registered.

In September last year, members of the Bhagat Singh Chhatar Morcha entered the V-C’s residence alleging an illegal flowerpot manufacturing unit was operating there. Police booked several students and a YouTuber. While bans on some students were later revoked, one student leader said his academic career suffered due to rustication.

Despite HT’s repeated attempts, Prof Rajbir Singh could not be reached for comment.