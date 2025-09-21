Search
Sun, Sept 21, 2025
Haryana: Cyber fraud racket busted in Kurukshetra; 11 arrested

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Published on: Sept 21, 2025 06:36 am IST

Addressing a press conference, Kurukshetra superintendent of police (SP) Nitish Aggarwal said that the suspects were running cybercrime activities in the name of a call centre.

As many as 11 suspects were arrested from Kurukshetra for their alleged involvement in nationwide and international cybercrime cases, police said on Saturday.

Accused in police custody in Kurukshetra on Saturday. (HT Photo)
Officials said 47 LCD monitors, 45 central processing units (CPU), 42 keyboards and 18 headphones were seized from them. The suspects have been identified as Mohit Setia, Vinod Kumar, Paramjeet, Vijay Chatri, Rohit Malhotra, Nitish Rana, Amit, Jitender, Noor Hussain and Aakash. The accused belonged to Haryana’s Karnal, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra and other states like Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Kerala.

“The accused were duping people from an office run at Ladwa. The suspects claimed that they were running a call centre but they were duping people and extorting money from them. They targeted mostly people staying in the USA and the United Kingdom. The suspects used to train youths in English speaking and then they laid a trap to dupe people,” the SP added.

