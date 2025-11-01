Haryana: Denmark delegation discusses cooperation in agri, dairy devp with Saini

A 35-member delegation of the Danish Farmers Abroad Association met Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini at his official residence, Sant Kabir Kutir, here on Friday. The delegation included representatives from 20 different companies. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini with the delegation from Denmark in Chandigarh on Friday. (Source:X)

Agriculture and farmers welfare minister Shyam Singh Rana was also present on the occasion.

During the meeting, both sides held detailed discussions on potential cooperation in animal husbandry, agriculture, dairy development, and related sectors. The Danish delegation expressed a strong interest in investing in Haryana in these areas, a government spokesperson said.

Welcoming the delegation, Saini said that the Haryana government is already collaborating with Denmark on several projects focused on technological advancement and enhancing productivity in the state’s agriculture and animal husbandry sectors.

He said that investors from Denmark and African nations can collaborate with Haryana’s farmers to promote growth in animal husbandry, agriculture, and dairy development.

The chief minister said that the state government provides a conducive environment for investors, ensuring ease of doing business through transparent policies and an industry-friendly approach.

Inviting the delegation to take advantage of Haryana’s investment-friendly ecosystem, the chief minister assured them of the government’s full support and cooperation.

The delegation members informed Saini that they had visited various sites across Haryana to study local agricultural and animal husbandry practices.