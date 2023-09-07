Pilot project for women safety to be kick-started in Rohtak, Gurugram: Haryana DGP

Haryana director general of police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur on Wednesday announced that a pilot project ‘safe city’ will be kick-started in Rohtak and Gurugram for women safety and security. Interacting with reporters here after holding a meeting with police officials at IG office, the DGP said that after the success of the safe city project, it would be rolled out in the entire state. Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur on Wednesday announced that a pilot project ‘safe city’ will be kick-started in Rohtak and Gurugram for women safety and security. Interacting with reporters here after holding a meeting with police officials at IG office, the DGP said that after the success of the safe city project, it would be rolled out in the entire state. (HT File Photo)

“The coordinated efforts would be made to ensure a safe public transport for women so that they can go to work without any hesitation. The police would coordinate local cab unions, auto unions and public transporters for this purpose,” he added.

He said that the police would ensure that CCTV cameras are installed outside educational institutions and deploy security guards.

“The frequency of police patrolling at sensitive places would be increased. In cases of eve-teasing, immediate action would be taken after registering an FIR,” he added.

While outlining the priorities of the Haryana Police, the DGP said complaints received through any medium would be disposed of within a week and feedback would also be taken to ascertain satisfaction level of the complainant.

He said that efforts are being made to curb cyber-crime by coordinating with banks and telecom companies.

“Information about cybercrime can be given on toll free number 1930,” he added.