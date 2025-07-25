Haryana dharamshalas offer free stay, meals for CET aspirants

In a unique initiative, dharamshalas belonging to various religious and caste-based communities across Haryana have come forward to provide free accommodation and meals to candidates and their parents arriving for the common eligibility test (CET) this weekend. Approximately 13.48 lakh candidates are expected to appear for recruitment to Group C and D posts. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The CET will be conducted in four shifts at 834 examination centres across all 22 districts of Haryana and in Chandigarh on July 26 and 27. Approximately 13.48 lakh candidates are expected to appear for recruitment to Group C and D posts.

This exam is a key part of Haryana’s recruitment process for Group C posts—including roles in the police, prisons, and home guards—excluding teaching positions, posts for ex-Agniveers, and Group D jobs that require less than a matriculation qualification.

There is no restriction on the number of attempts a candidate can make. CET scores remain valid for three years from the date of result. If a candidate improves their score in another attempt, the validity will be reset from the date of the improved result.

To support candidate mobility, the state transport department has deployed 9,200 roadways buses across Haryana. These buses will operate from 24 depots and 13 sub-depots to ensure safe and timely travel.

Meanwhile, social and religious organisations are playing a key role in easing logistics for candidates from other districts. Several dharamshalas have offered their halls and rooms for free stay and food arrangements.

In Karnal, which has 53 centres spread across 38 locations, BJP district president Praveen Lathar chaired a meeting on Wednesday with the presidents and representatives of 19 dharamshalas at the BJP office.

Lathar said, “To ensure that visiting candidates and their families do not face any inconvenience, presidents of dharamshalas representing various communities and other social organisations have volunteered to take responsibility for their stay and meals from July 25 to 27.”

He added that while the administration is already arranging transport facilities for the exam, many organisations have stepped up to provide additional support.

These dharamshalas will accommodate over 1,000 candidates, who can report directly to the dharamshala nearest to their exam centre.

Officials in multiple districts said these initiatives were entirely voluntary and reflect the community’s support during a major state-level event.

Yamunanagar deputy commissioner Parth Gupta said six locations in the city have been identified for stay, including two exclusively for women, with a combined capacity to house 860 candidates. “We will also operate pink shuttle buses for local travel between exam centres, bus stands and accommodation points,” he added.

In Ambala, deputy commissioner Ajay Tomar stated that besides dharamshalas, rain baseras (temporary shelters) are also being readied to provide emergency lodging for candidates.

Kurukshetra DC Neha said, “Several social organisations have again come forward to provide dharamshala rooms and halls, similar to what we saw during the state-level Yoga Day. We are ensuring proper arrangements for food, water, toilets, and other essentials.”

To maintain order on exam days, authorities will impose prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023. These will be enforced within a 500-metre radius of all examination centres to prevent disturbances or crowding.

According to Haryana Police, a large number of candidates are expected to arrive by bus or train the evening before the exam. They will then travel by auto-rickshaws and taxis to accommodations or centres nearby. To manage the expected rush and prevent congestion, additional traffic personnel will be deployed at key locations.