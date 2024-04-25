Haryana: Drugs, liquor worth 23 crore, 344 unlicensed arms seized since poll code

Law-enforcing agencies have seized 344 unlicensed arms and 633 cartridges in Haryana since March 16 when the model code of conduct (MCC) came into force for the Lok Sabha elections, an official said. Law-enforcement agencies have seized over ₹ 23 crore worth of drugs, liquor and unaccounted-for cash in Haryana since the poll code was enforced on March 16. The state goes to the polls on May 25. (Representational photo)

Law-enforcement agencies have seized over ₹23 crore worth of drugs, liquor and unaccounted-for cash in Haryana.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Also read: Not upset, will work for BJP’s win in all 10 seats in Haryana: Kuldeep Bishnoi

State chief electoral officer Anurag Agarwal said of the 1,33,505 licensed weapons in the state, 81,000 have been deposited till Tuesday by people at respective police stations in compliance with the poll code.

Directions have been given to tighten the vigil on inter-state borders to check inflow of illicit liquor.

Agarwal said ₹23 crore worth of drugs, liquor and unaccounted-for cash have been recovered in the state since the MCC came into force.

Of this, liquor worth ₹8.17 crore, drugs of ₹8.02 crore, ₹4 crore in unaccounted-for cash, ₹1.73 crore worth precious metals and other items worth ₹1.33 crore have been seized, he said.

Polling for all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana will be held in the sixth of the seven-phase elections on May 25.