Haryana extends Covid-19 lockdown till August 2; night curfew to continue

The Haryana government announced on Saturday that a statewide lockdown, which was imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), is being extended by one more week, till August 2, according to news agency ANI. The State Disaster Management Authority (HSDMA), which issued the notification announcing the extension of the lockdown, also announced modifications to relaxations announced in earlier orders. It added that some previous relaxations, too, will continue to be in force.

— ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2021





Previously, the lockdown was extended till July 26. The latest extension will come into effect at 5am on Monday, and will conclude at 5am on August 2. Also, the duration of the night curfew will continue to be from 11pm to 5am on all days of the week, carrying forward from the previous order.

Here are modifications announced to relaxations from previous orders:

(1.) Restaurants in malls to open from 10am to 11pm, while standalone restaurants to open from 8am to 11pm. Timings not applicable to restaurants in hotels. 50% seating capacity to be followed along with all other Covid-19 norms. Home delivery from restaurants, hotels and food joints allowed till 11pm.

(2.) All entrance examinations to be conducted in accordance with the "Revised SOP issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, GOI, dated 10.09.2020, regarding preventive measures to contain the spread of Covid-19," along with guidelines issued by the Centre/state governments/departments from time to time.

Some earlier relaxations which will continue:

(1.) All shops to open from 9am to 8pm while malls to open from 10am to 8pm.

(2.) Bars (in hotels and malls) to open from 10am to 11pm at 50% seating capacity.

(3.) Gyms to function between 6am to 9pm at 50% capacity while club houses/bars/restaurants in golf courses to open from 10am to 11pm with 50% seating capacity.

(4.) A maximum of 100 people allowed in gatherings like weddings and funeral/last rites, while 200 people allowed to gather under open space.

(5.) Spas to function from 6am to 8pm at 50% capacity while swimming pools to open only for athletes competing in or practicing for a competitive event.

(6.) Standalone cinema halls, as well as those in malls, to open at half of their seating capacity.

(7.) Religious places to open with 50 people allowed at one time in accordance with social distancing norms.

(8.) Corporate offices permitted to open with full attendance, while all production units, establishments and industries also allowed to function.

The lockdown was first declared on May 3 and was to end on May 10. However, since then, it has witnessed several extensions on a weekly basis.







