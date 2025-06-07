Haryana: Fake HSSC website busted, 6 held

Six persons involved in a fraudulent scheme centered around a fake website mimicking the official portal of the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) have been arrested, Haryana Police said on Friday. The scam involved deceiving candidates who were attempting to register for the upcoming Common Eligibility Test (CET) 2025. According to police, the mastermind behind the fake website was arrested from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh (HT File)

According to police, the mastermind behind the fake website was arrested from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. The accused, who created and operated the fraudulent portal, was part of a larger gang that included four other suspects from Gorakhpur, along with one individual each from Kurukshetra and Fatehabad.

The fake website — https://onetimeregn.examinationservices.in — was designed to look like the legitimate HSSC registration portal — https://onetimeregn.haryana.gov.in.

The fraudulent site was hosted on a third-party domain and used QR codes to collect registration fees from unsuspecting candidates.

Upon detecting the scam, the HSSC filed a formal complaint at Sector-5 police station in Panchkula. The police took immediate action under the supervision of police commissioner Sibash Kabiraj. The fake website was swiftly removed from Google and the associated QR code was deactivated to prevent further exploitation.

Panchkula deputy commissioner of police Srishti Gupta, who is overseeing the investigation, confirmed that around 77 candidates were duped out of approximately ₹22,530. She urged candidates to only use official government websites with a “.gov.in” domain and to avoid making payments through QR codes or UPI IDs.

In an effort to intensify the investigation, the cyber police station has formed three special teams to examine mobile phones, bank accounts, and other digital evidence. DCP Gupta also warned that strict legal action would be taken against anyone exploiting the aspirations of young candidates.