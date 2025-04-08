Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Haryana farmer gets 78 lakh power bill shocker

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Apr 08, 2025 06:12 AM IST

Junior engineer Narendra Kumar said that it was an error which reflected the power dues of ₹78.21 lakh as the reader noted down wrong readings, adding the error will be rectified and he has appraised the farmer about the same.

In a shocking incident, a farmer in Mahendergarh district received an electricity bill of 78 lakh. The farmer’s family said that they have apprised the power department officials about the erroneously inflated bill, and they assured of rectifying the error.

In a shocking incident, a farmer in Mahendergarh district received an electricity bill of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>78 lakh. The farmer’s family said that they have apprised the power department officials about the erroneously inflated bill, and they assured of rectifying the error. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
In a shocking incident, a farmer in Mahendergarh district received an electricity bill of 78 lakh. The farmer’s family said that they have apprised the power department officials about the erroneously inflated bill, and they assured of rectifying the error. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

Suresh Kumar, a resident of Kanti village, said that he had extended 3-kilowatt power connection from previous 2-kilowatt power on March 26.

“In April, we received a bill of 78.21 lakh with 9.99 lakh metre readings. I have written an application to Ateli junior engineer Narendra Kumar and apprised him about the situation,” he added.

Junior engineer Narendra Kumar said that it was an error which reflected the power dues of 78.21 lakh as the reader noted down wrong readings, adding the error will be rectified and he has appraised the farmer about the same.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana farmer gets 78 lakh power bill shocker
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 08, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On