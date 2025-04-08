Haryana farmer gets 78 lakh power bill shocker

In a shocking incident, a farmer in Mahendergarh district received an electricity bill of ₹78 lakh. The farmer’s family said that they have apprised the power department officials about the erroneously inflated bill, and they assured of rectifying the error. In a shocking incident, a farmer in Mahendergarh district received an electricity bill of ₹ 78 lakh. The farmer’s family said that they have apprised the power department officials about the erroneously inflated bill, and they assured of rectifying the error. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

Suresh Kumar, a resident of Kanti village, said that he had extended 3-kilowatt power connection from previous 2-kilowatt power on March 26.

“In April, we received a bill of ₹78.21 lakh with 9.99 lakh metre readings. I have written an application to Ateli junior engineer Narendra Kumar and apprised him about the situation,” he added.

Junior engineer Narendra Kumar said that it was an error which reflected the power dues of ₹78.21 lakh as the reader noted down wrong readings, adding the error will be rectified and he has appraised the farmer about the same.