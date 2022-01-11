Haryana farmers demand compensation as rain inundates standing crop

Thousands of acres of standing crop and vegetables were inundated in the northern parts of Haryana after heavy to very heavy rainfall in the past four days.

As per reports, waterlogging was reported across state especially in Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar, Ambala, Karnal, Kaithal and Sonepat districts. According to farmers, rain and high velocity winds have flattened mustard crop and waterlogging is harmful for vegetables, especially potato, cauliflower and peas.

Officials of the agriculture department said there are no reports of major losses to wheat but waterlogging is harmful for all crops, including wheat.

“Around 500 acre standing crop in three villages of Sadhaura block of Yamunanagar district are under two feet water for the past three days but the government did not send any official to assess the loss to the crops,” said a farmer of Chappar village in Yamunanagar.

As per reports of damage to crops collected by the office of Pradeep Meel, deputy director agriculture of Kurukshetra district, 50-100% loss was reported in 2,000 hectare wheat, 2,500 hectare of mustard and 100 hectare of pulses in district. The reports of loss to vegetables are being assessed by officials of the revenue and horticulture departments.

Also, officials of the Karnal agriculture department said around 10-20% of the mustard crop in district has been affected by rain as high-velocity winds have flattened the crop. Karnal deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said revenue department officials will assess the crop loss.

The Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) has written to Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Haryana agriculture minister JP Dalal for a special girdawari to assess loss to all crops and vegetables and immediate compensation to farmers.

“Rainfall for the past four days has caused huge losses to crops, especially mustard, potato and cauliflower as thousands of acres are still underwater,” said Karam Singh Mathana, working president of BKU (Charuni).

Additional chief secretary to Haryana agriculture and farmers’ welfare department Dr Sumita Misra said, “A girdawari is ordered by the revenue department. And the agriculture department has also done its own survey. The deputy commissioners have been directed to send survey report and directions have been issued to officials of the agriculture department to remain in touch with farmers.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON