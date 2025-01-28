Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 28, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Haryana: Father-son duo held for killing wushu coach

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Jan 28, 2025 07:28 AM IST

The accused were produced before a local court in Jhajjar, which sent them to one-day police remand, said police

Two days after a 28-year-old wushu coach was strangled to death by unknown persons at Jhajjar’s Behrana village in the wee hours of January 25, police on Monday arrested two persons in the case.

The accused were identified as Virender and his son Dilkhush, both of Jhajjar’s Behrana village. (Getty image)
The accused were identified as Virender and his son Dilkhush, both of Jhajjar’s Behrana village. (Getty image)

The accused were identified as Virender and his son Dilkhush, both of the same village. Inspector Rakesh Kumar said, During a preliminary probe, the father-son duo has confessed of killing private wushu coach Jai Parkash due to some old enmity. They strangled him with a sharp-edged weapon outside his home on the night of January 25-26 and his body was spotted in a pool of blood by one of his neighbours.”

“During remand, we will recover the weapon used in the crime,” the inspector added. The accused were produced before a local court in Jhajjar, which sent them to one-day police remand.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On