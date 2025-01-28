Haryana: Father-son duo held for killing wushu coach

Two days after a 28-year-old wushu coach was strangled to death by unknown persons at Jhajjar’s Behrana village in the wee hours of January 25, police on Monday arrested two persons in the case. The accused were identified as Virender and his son Dilkhush, both of Jhajjar’s Behrana village. (Getty image)

The accused were identified as Virender and his son Dilkhush, both of the same village. Inspector Rakesh Kumar said, During a preliminary probe, the father-son duo has confessed of killing private wushu coach Jai Parkash due to some old enmity. They strangled him with a sharp-edged weapon outside his home on the night of January 25-26 and his body was spotted in a pool of blood by one of his neighbours.”

“During remand, we will recover the weapon used in the crime,” the inspector added. The accused were produced before a local court in Jhajjar, which sent them to one-day police remand.