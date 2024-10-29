Haryana: Fuel station robbed of 8 lakh, 3 fired at

Four armed assailants on Sunday night barged into a fuel station’s office in Sonepat and decamped with ₹8 lakh after opening fire at two salesmen and a truck driver. The injured salesmen have been identified as Pradeep Kumar and Sanjiv while the truck driver’s identity is yet to be ascertained. The assailants had covered their faces when the incident took place.

Fuel pump owner Rakesh said four armed men demanded cash from salesman Pradeep Kumar. “When Pradeep refused to give them cash, they opened fire. He has received bullet injuries. Then they fired at another salesman, Sanjiv, who was standing outside the pump. At last, they injured a truck driver. The assailants had covered their faces when the incident took place,” he added.

A spokesman of the Sonepat police said they have collected CCTV footage. Efforts are on to identify the accused. A case of attempt to murder and robbery has been registered against unknown persons, the police added.