Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Oct 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Haryana: Fuel station robbed of 8 lakh, 3 fired at

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Oct 29, 2024 09:20 AM IST

The robbers opened fire at two salesmen and a truck driver at a fuel station in Sonepat. The police are scanning CCTV footage. A case of attempt to murder and robbery has been registered against unknown persons, the police said.

Four armed assailants on Sunday night barged into a fuel station’s office in Sonepat and decamped with 8 lakh after opening fire at two salesmen and a truck driver. The injured salesmen have been identified as Pradeep Kumar and Sanjiv while the truck driver’s identity is yet to be ascertained.

The assailants had covered their faces when the incident took place.
The assailants had covered their faces when the incident took place.

Fuel pump owner Rakesh said four armed men demanded cash from salesman Pradeep Kumar. “When Pradeep refused to give them cash, they opened fire. He has received bullet injuries. Then they fired at another salesman, Sanjiv, who was standing outside the pump. At last, they injured a truck driver. The assailants had covered their faces when the incident took place,” he added.

A spokesman of the Sonepat police said they have collected CCTV footage. Efforts are on to identify the accused. A case of attempt to murder and robbery has been registered against unknown persons, the police added.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //