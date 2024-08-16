Haryana goes to the polls on October 1, result on Oct 4

Polling for 90 assembly seats of Haryana will be held in a single phase on October 1, chief election commissioner, Rajiv Kumar announced in New Delhi on Friday. The counting of votes and results will be carried out on October 4. Polling for 90 assembly seats of Haryana will be held in a single phase on October 1, the Election Commission announced on Friday. (Representational photo)

“There are a total of 90 assembly constituencies in Haryana of which 73 are general and 17 reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates. There are 2.01 crore voters in Haryana of which 1.06 crore are males, 95 lakh women and 4.52 lakh first-time voters. The state has 40.95 lakh young voters. The electoral roll of Haryana will be published on August 27,” the chief election commissioner said.

The nomination process will start from September 5 and the last date for filing nominations will be September 12. The date of scrutiny of the nominations is September 13, while the last date for the withdrawal of candidatures will be September 16.

With the poll announcement, the model code of conduct has come into effect.

Reacting to the announcement, BJP leader Anil Vij said, “It is a good thing that elections in Haryana will be held on October 1. Our party and workers are ready.”

Former Haryana chief minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda said, “The Congress is ready and people of all sections have decided to bring our party to power.”

Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan said, “We welcome the announcement. The Congress will form the government with a two-third majority.”

After the 2019 elections, the BJP, with 40 seats in the 90-member assembly, formed a coalition government with the JJP. The JJP had won 10 seats, while the Congress had won 31 seats. The BJP-JJP alliance broke earlier this year.