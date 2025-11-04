Haryana: Goldy Brar, Randeep Malik may be declared proclaimed offenders in Gurugram blast case

The special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Panchkula is likely to declare fugitives Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar and Randeep Singh alias Randeep Malik as proclaimed offenders (POs) if they failed to appear before the court on November 7, experts said. The two are prime accused in the twin blast case that occurred last year in Gurugram’s Sector 29 near the Warehouse Club and Human Club. Both Brar, a native of Sri Muktsar Sahib, Punjab, and Malik, a native of Jind, Haryana, had earlier been issued arrest warrants, but remain untraceable. (FILE)

Both Brar, a native of Sri Muktsar Sahib, Punjab, and Malik, a native of Jind, Haryana, had earlier been issued arrest warrants, but remain untraceable. The court had previously issued a proclamation requiring their appearance, and a decision declaring them POs is expected soon.

According to the NIA, both men are accused in a case registered this year under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Explosive Substances Act, and Arms Act. The agency’s investigation revealed that Sachin Taliyan, one of the arrested accused, was associated with US-based gangster Malik and designated terrorist Brar, who is linked to the proscribed organisation Babbar Khalsa International, NIA officials added.

Investigators allege that Malik, in close coordination with Brar, recruited others to carry out terror-related activities in India. As per the NIA’s findings, on Malik’s instructions, accused Ajit and Vinay procured explosives from Karnal. One explosive was delivered to Taliyan in Hisar and later used in the Gurugram blasts. On December 12, 2024, Sachin and co-accused Vijay allegedly threw two bombs in the Sector 29 market. Sachin was arrested on the spot, while Vijay fled but was later arrested along with Ajit and Vinay on July 8.

The NIA has so far arrested six accused, Sachin Taliyan, Ankit Kumar, Bhawish, Vijay, Vinay, and Ajit Sherawat, and filed a chargesheet on June 6. The court was informed that examination of some crucial individuals identified during earlier hearings is still pending to establish the full conspiracy, officers said.

To ensure witness safety, the court earlier granted an NIA application seeking protection of six witnesses’ identities and addresses, after the agency cited threats to their life and property, officers aware of the case said. Separately, the NIA has sought the mobile phones of accused Ajit and Vinay from a Chandigarh court, where they are seized in another FIR dated November 26, 2024. The agency said the devices will be sent for forensic analysis once court orders are received.