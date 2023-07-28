Haryana: Clear pending bills before applying for voluntary disclosure scheme for tubewells

Haryana government on Thursday said that before applying under the voluntary disclosure scheme for agricultural tubewell connections, consumers will have to pay their outstanding bills. Haryana government led by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said that before applying under the voluntary disclosure scheme for agricultural tubewell connections, consumers will have to pay their outstanding bills. (HT File)

A spokesperson of Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) said that under this scheme, consumers will have to deposit an amount at the rate of ₹100 per kilowatt to increase their load.

Apart from this, the service connection charges of ₹1,500 per BHP in normal course will not be recovered, and their load will be regularised without any penalty.

He said that before applying under the scheme, consumers have to clear all their outstanding bills.

Agricultural consumers can apply on the UHBVN portal to declare the extra load of their tubewell connection’s motors. It is optional for the applicant to disclose the details of the installed motor, including star rating and efficiency. Also, they are not required to submit any documents or affidavits of terms and conditions.

Now, as per the existing guidelines, they would have to submit a self-declaration form instead of a test report for an extended load with advance consumption deposit (security).

The spokesperson said the extension of load will be considered regular from the date the applicant applies on the Nigam portal and submits the requisite advance consumption.

The Nigam will replace the existing equipment/transformer/service cable as per requirement immediately at its own cost. Apart from this, flat-rate consumers will also be covered under this scheme if they opt for metered supply instead of flat rate supply. The spokesperson appealed to all farmers to take advantage of this scheme of the government and get the unauthorised load of their agricultural tubewells authorised so that better power supply could be provided to them.

Bill waiver scheme

Haryana government has also decided to launch a ‘Bill Waiver Scheme’ for Antyodaya families in the state. Antyodaya families having verified income up to ₹1 lakh per annum as per Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) data will be eligible under this scheme.

The spokesperson of Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) said that under this scheme, the applicant would have to pay only the basic amount of the last 12 months, which would be a maximum of ₹3,600. The applicant could deposit this amount in lump sum or in six interest-free installments.

He said that in case of disconnected connections, if the connection is disconnected within a period of six months, then this connection would be restored on payment of full amount or payment of first instalment. If the connection has been disconnected for more than six months, then it would be considered as a new connection and it would be restored only after depositing the advance consumption amount.

He further said that in case of disputed bills, the eligible Antyodaya families would have to pay 25% of the disputed amount or ₹3,600, whichever is less.

Apart from this, the cases of power theft which are prior to this scheme could also opt for this scheme provided that they pay 100% of the compounding amount in lump sum and 50% of the penalty amount or ₹3,600, whichever is less.

“The UHBVN is committed to provide continuous and uninterrupted power supply to all consumers of the state and urge all eligible families to come forward and take maximum advantage of this unique scheme of the state government and join the mainstream,” the spokesperson said.