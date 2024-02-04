Haryana government employees announce to take part in trade unions, farmers’ strike on Feb 16

Government employees in Haryana on Sunday announced to take part in a nationwide protest called by trade unions and farmers bodies on February 16 against the Union government. Sarva Karmachari Sangh Haryana president Dharamveer Phogat addressing a rally in Rohtak on Sunday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

The protesters under the banner of Sarv Karamchari Sangh Haryana held a state-level rally in Rohtak, seeking revocation of the old -pension scheme, demanding to form an eighth pay commission, regular recruitment drives for regular jobs and regularise the contractual employees.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Dharmveer Phogat, state president of Sarv Karamchari Sangh Haryana, said the government employees from all departments, boards and universities attended the rally, and they have unanimously decided to take part in the nationwide protest.

“ We are demanding regular jobs for youths, formation of eighth pay commission, implementation of old -pension scheme for government employees. If the government fails to accept our demands, we will launch a state-wide agitation. This BJP-JJP government is working against the government employees,” he added.