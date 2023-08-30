Haryana government increases honorarium of village watchmen to 11,000

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday announced that watchmen in rural areas will get ₹11,000 honorarium, ₹4,000 uniform allowance along with a bicycle after every 5 years and ₹1,000 annually for stick and torch batteries. Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday announced that watchmen in rural areas will get ₹ 11,000 honorarium, ₹ 4,000 uniform allowance along with a bicycle after every 5 years and ₹ 1,000 annually for stick and torch batteries. (ANI File Photo)

The chief minister made these announcements while meeting representatives of village chowkidars from across the state here, according to a statement.

He said watchmen are an important link in the rural areas. He said that now watchmen will get ₹400 every month instead of ₹300 for their assistance in death registration work of the village.

The chief minister said that watchmen will start receiving increased honorarium from October 2023.

₹5 lakh in case of accidental death

Khattar said that in case of death of any BPL family member in the age group of 18 to 45 years in the state, the government is providing financial assistance of ₹5 lakh to their kin, while ₹3 lakh is given in case of death of a person aged 45 to 60 years. He said that rural watchmen will also be given a benefit of ₹5 lakh in case of accidental death.

He said that rural watchmen will be given a lump sum benefit of ₹2 lakh during retirement on the lines of anganwadi workers. Apart from this, under the EPF scheme, the watchmen have to contribute 12% and the 12% will be deposited by the government.