Haryana government is giving jobs to outsiders: Congress’ Deepender Hooda

Senior Haryana Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Deepender Singh Hooda on Tuesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) state government of ignoring Haryana’s youth in every recruitment and giving priority to the youth of other states. Congress’ Deepender Hooda (HT FIle)

Addressing a press conference, Hooda said Haryana used to be the number one investment destination before 2014 when Congress was in power and that now the state has become number one in unemployment rate.

“The government’s laxity in providing government jobs is also exposed in the RBI report itself in the matter of private investment. According to this, Haryana remained the state with the lowest investment in the country in 2022. Only 2% of the country’s total investment came to Haryana. The same trend is being seen in 2023 also,” he said.

According to Hooda, the Centre had in response to a question in the Parliament admitted that Haryana is the number one state in unemployment.

“Unemployment in Haryana has increased three times after the formation of the BJP government. The unemployment rate which was 2.9% during the Congress government in 2013-14, has now reached around 9%, which is the highest in the country. The unemployment rate at the national level is 4.1%, which means unemployment in Haryana is more than double the national average,” he said, accusing the state government of ignoring Haryana youth in every recruitment and giving priority to non-Haryana youth in jobs.

Hooda alleged that in order to sideline Haryana youth, the state specific general knowledge questions have almost disappeared from the recruitment papers, while in other states 30-40% GK questions related to the state are asked.

He said the government relaxed the condition of Haryana domicile and reduced the condition of residence from 15 years to 5 years, adding, “Due to these decisions, people of other states will get the benefits of Haryana’s jobs and welfare schemes.”

The Congress leader demanded that Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) be dissolved immediately and that a high-level investigation should be conducted into its recruitments.

