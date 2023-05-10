Haryana government paves way for employees to shift funds from New Pension Scheme to GPF

The Haryana cabinet approved an amendment in certain rules related to Haryana Civil Services (General Provident Fund), paving the way to transfer the accumulated amount from the New Pension Scheme (NPS) to General Provident Fund (GPF) account of an employee who wants to make the switch. CM Manohar Lal Khattar during the cabinet meeting in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Sourced)

According to the Haryana Civil Services (General Provident Fund) Amendment Rules, 2016, in rule 22, for clause (b), the maximum monthly subscription shall be up to the basic pay of the subscriber. Under this rule, the sum of the monthly subscription in a financial year together with the amount of arrear subscription deposited in that financial year shall not exceed the maximum limit of ₹5 lakh, deductible in 12 instalments or ₹41,667 per month (subject to the maximum limit of ₹5 lakh), whichever is less.

As per the amendment, the aforesaid limit ( ₹5 lakh) shall not be applicable in case of transfer of accumulated standing amount from the New Pension Scheme to the General Provident Fund account of an employee who is transferred from the New Pension Scheme to earlier applicable pension scheme. The amount deposited by the subscriber against advance (refundable) shall also not be applicable to the aforesaid maximum limit.

Nod to restructure existing gram sachiv cadre

The cabinet also gave a nod to make amendments in Haryana development and panchayats department (Group-C) field offices service rules, 2012. As many as 2,237 posts of gram sachiv were filled by direct recruitment and the qualification for the post of gram sachiv was graduation in any discipline. An official spokesperson said the state government has decided to restructure the existing cadre of gram sachiv by creating 2,250 more posts having nomenclature as gram sachiv-II and graduation in any discipline as educational qualification with knowledge of computer. As many as 125 posts of mahagram sachiv have also been created.

The cabinet also approved an amendment in a policy regarding the grant of licenses for the development of industrial colonies in industrial/agricultural zone in view of the Enterprises Promotion Policy 2015. Approval to amend Section 3-C of the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act, 1975 for registration of independent floors in commercial plots and SCOs was also given. Currently, registration of independent floors is not permitted in SCOs/ commercial plots forming part of licenses issued under the Act of 1975.

The cabinet also approved an amendment in the Haryana State Forest Executive Section (Group C) Service Rules, 1998 by raising the qualification criteria for entry into service of forest guards. The cabinet approved an amendment to raise the educational qualification for recruitment of forest guards from matriculation to 10+2 pass with Hindi or Sanskrit as one subject in Matric or Hindi as one of the subjects in higher standard.

A nod was also given to amendment in the Haryana Mines and Geology Department Field (Group C) Service Rules, 1998. These rules will be called Haryana Mines and Geology Department Field (Group C) Service (Amendment) Rules, 2023. After upgrading 22 posts of mining guard to senior mining guard, now the Haryana Mines and Geology Department Field (Group C) Service Rules, 1998 have been amended for the qualifications/criteria for the post of Senior Mining Guard to fill up the same by promotion from amongst Mining Guard who have education qualification of 10 + 2 with Hindi or Sanskrit and 10 years experience as Mining Guard.