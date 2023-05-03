Haryana to consider private school teachers for state awards

Haryana school education minister Kanwar Pal on Wednesday announced that the state government is planning to consider private school teachers for the state awards. Haryana school education minister Kanwar Pal (File Photo)

The education minister also announced to waive-off the processing fee that students of private schools had to pay to change their school and get admission to government schools in class 10 or 12.

He said at present ₹ 3,000 is being charged from private school students and ₹ 1,000 from students who are shifting from one government school to another.

However, students falling under other categories such as shifting of family, shifting to or from hostels, readmission due to not appearing for an exam or because of failure or compartment, medical condition or in order to attain a better quality of education etc, will not have to pay any fee.

The education minister said the decisions were taken in a meeting held with officers of the education department.

While reviewing the achievements of Super-100 and Buniyad programme, he underlined the need to launch an awareness campaign at the grassroots level. He further said the state government was planning to increase the centres of Super-100 and Buniyad programme and applauded the Haryana Super-100 batch 2021-23 for their commendable performance in the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE (Main) exam. The results exceeded the expectation, he said.

To generate awareness about the preservation and conservation of the environment, he said dramas would be staged in schools of all districts. He said the environment and forest department would jointly organise the programme. Prizes will be given to the 10 best plays in each district by the state government.

The education minister said there were 68 such schools in the state which were to be repaired from scratch. The work on 32 has been completed, the work on the rest will begin soon.