Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana government’s interference won’t be tolerated: SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami

Haryana government’s interference won’t be tolerated: SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 03, 2022 12:27 AM IST

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami said the Haryana government’s “interference and conspiracies against the Sikhs will not be tolerated”. He said, “This is a conspiracy that must be condemned.”

As the Haryana government has constituted a new 38-member ad hoc HSGPC under the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara (Management) Act, 2014, SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami said the Haryana government’s “interference and conspiracies against the Sikhs will not be tolerated”. (HT File Photo)
As the Haryana government has constituted a new 38-member ad hoc HSGPC under the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara (Management) Act, 2014, SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami said the Haryana government’s “interference and conspiracies against the Sikhs will not be tolerated”. (HT File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar

As the Haryana government has constituted a new 38-member ad hoc Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (HSGPC) under the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara (Management) Act, 2014, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Harjinder Singh Dhami said the Haryana government’s “interference and conspiracies against the Sikhs will not be tolerated”.

In reaction to the Haryana move that materialised weeks after the Supreme Court validated the Act for separate gurdwara committee for the state, Dhami said, “This is a conspiracy that must be condemned. The characteristic of the Sikh community is that they have always been autonomous to manage their gurdwaras and institutions”. The SGPC president rejected the separate gurdwara committee for Haryana and said this “artifice of the Haryana committee is a conspiracy to weaken the community, which can never be accepted”.

He said, “Sadly, the governments are plotting to divide the Sikhs and some Sikhs by not understanding these conspiracies are acting as government pawns. Government committee nominated for the management of gurdwaras of Haryana cannot prove to be beneficial for the interests of the community even today and in the future”.

The SGPC president appealed to the Sikhs and leaders of Haryana to understand this “conspiracy” of the government.

“The Sikhs of Haryana should understand that on one hand, the matter is of the patronage and leadership of Sri Akal Takht Sahib and the mother organisation of Sikhs, the SGPC, for which Sikhs made sacrifices, and on the other hand, it is the government’s arbitrariness and ill intention to manage the Sikh institutions by destroying them,” said Dhami.

He appealed to the Sikhs of Haryana to come to Akal Takht to solve this issue by understanding the difference between both these matters, because it can never happen that the government patronage that they like today will be able to continue with them in the future too.

He said similar government interference was done by the British government during the establishment of the SGPC, but the Sikhs never accepted it.

Dhami said, “If today we abandon our Panthic traditions and accept government intervention by forgetting the Panthic history, then the future of the community will never be as per the hopes of the Sikhs.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 03, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out