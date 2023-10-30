Haryana: Government school principal suspended over molestation of students

The principal of a government girls’ school in Jind has been suspended over the allegations of sexual harassment of girl students and a committee has been set up to look into the matter, officials said on Sunday. HT Image

The secondary education department suspended the principal on October 27 as per provisions of rule 5 of the Haryana Civil Services (punishment and appeal) rule, 2016.

The case dates back to August 31, when the girl students had written to the National Commission for Women, the President and the governor levelling serious allegations of bad touch and molestation against the principal.

“The principal installed black window glasses in his room and used to call any girl student, whom he likes. He used to make vulgar comments and try to touch them inappropriately. He used to lure girls by giving good marks in practicals and threatening those who raised their voices against his misdeeds. A woman teacher, who was transferred a few months ago, had been sending girls to the principal office and had helped him in wrongdoings,” the girls’ had written in the letter.

A girl, who was the main complainant in the case, said the principal had molested her on two occasions and when she asked him to stop, he threatened her to rusticate from the school.

“The principal told me to support him, otherwise be ready to face dire consequences. He had sexually assaulted several girls,” the girl added. Jind district education officer (DEO) Jyoti Sheokand said she was shocked after hearing about the girls and an investigation is underway.

Jind additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Harish Vashisth, who is heading the investigation, said, “The principal was put under suspension. A final decision will be taken after the completion of a higher-level inquiry. Higher authorities will decide on further course of action of termination or legal proceedings in this matter. Soon a report would be submitted.”

The principal could not be contacted for comments.

