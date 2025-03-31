Haryana govt announces holiday on March 31

The Haryana government employees, who have already exhausted restricted holidays, will be allowed an additional holiday on March 31. The Haryana government has declared March 31, the closing day of the financial year 2024-2025, as a restricted holiday under Schedule-II instead of a gazetted holiday on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. A notification to this effect has been issued by the government. The Haryana government employees, who have already exhausted restricted holidays, will be allowed an additional holiday on March 31. (HT File)

The notification further states that in case an employee has already exhausted his/her restricted holidays, an additional restricted holiday shall be allowed. Additionally, private offices and institutions following the public offices’ gazetted holiday list will observe March 31 as a holiday, a spokesperson said.