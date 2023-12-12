Haryana govt doctors warn complete shutdown of health services from Dec 29

The Haryana Civil Medical Services Association (HCMSA) on Monday said that government doctors across the state would be forced to do a complete shutdown of outpatient department (OPD) services on December 27 if the state government did not consider their demands. Dr Khyalia said the demands of the association included a reduction in the bond amount for postgraduate courses, addressing the issue of shortage of specialists, and stopping direct recruitments of senior medical officers . (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

HCMSA president Dr Rajesh Khyalia in a statement said that a complete shutdown of all health services including emergency health services will be observed for an indefinite period from December 29 onwards if the demands are not met.

Dr Khyalia said the demands of the association included a reduction in the bond amount for postgraduate courses, addressing the issue of shortage of specialists, and stopping direct recruitments of senior medical officers (SMOs).

Association general secretary Dr Anil Yadav in a communication to the state government said there is an immense shortage of specialists in Haryana and the association has been requesting the state government to take concrete steps to get specialists in the cadre. Two years ago, the chief minister (CM) had also announced the formation of a specialist cadre. Unfortunately, no measures have been taken by the government even after two years, Dr Yadav said.

“Doctors are overburdened and poor people are deprived of quality services,” the communication said.

Dr Yadav said that the association has been demanding assured career progression (ACP) at four, nine, 13 and 20 years at par with the Central government. “The proposal of ACP was approved by the health minister and CM long ago and is pending with the finance department,” said Dr Khyalia adding that doctors have to submit two bonds of one crore each for pursuing in-service post-graduate courses.

“This bond amount is very high and it is very difficult for doctors to arrange it. Therefore we are demanding that the bond amount as per the previous policy be restored,’’ he said.

He added that a meeting of the core committee of HCMSA was held on December 10 to discuss further course of action regarding the ongoing agitation of government doctors.

“There was a great sense of resentment among members of the core committee regarding the insensitive and callous attitude of the government towards the pending and genuine demands of the association. It was decided unanimously that the government may be requested to resolve the issues amicably within 15 days. In case the government does not resolve the issues in a time-bound manner then the association will be forced to do a complete shutdown of OPD services on December 27 and a complete shutdown of all health services including emergency health services for an indefinite period from December 29,’’ he said.