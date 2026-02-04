In a bureaucratic rejig involving seven IAS officers, Haryana government on Tuesday posted Ravi Prakash Gupta, commissioner of Hisar division as secretary of the urban estates department against a vacant post. Gupta will, however, continue to hold the charge of Hisar division Commissioner. Haryana govt effects administrative reshuffle

Anshaj Singh, director general as well as secretary, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs has been posted as advisor, civil aviation and secretary, civil aviation Department, in addition to his present duties, vice Narhari Singh Banger.

The orders regarding the posting of Narhari Singh Banger will be issued later, an official spokesperson said.

Vikram, managing director, Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited, will also hold the charge of managing director, Haryana Minerals Ltd., New Delhi.

Virender Lather has been appointed as special secretary, grievances department, in addition to his present duties of district municipal commissioner, Ambala, and commissioner, municipal corporation, Ambala.

The Rohtak district deputy commissioner (DC), Sachin Gupta, will also function as additional secretary, irrigation and water resources department, and managing director, HSMITC, against a vacant post.

The Kaithal DC, Aparajita, has also been appointed as additional secretary, information technology, electronics and communication department, and director, information technology, electronics and communication against a vacant post. She will continue to hold the charge of DC Kaithal, a government spokesperson said.