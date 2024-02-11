The government employees on Sunday held a state-wide rally in Jind seeking restoration of the old pension scheme (OPS). Haryana govt employees stage protest seeking restoration of OPS. (HT)

Vijender Dhariwal, state president of the “Pension Bahali Sangharsh Samiti” said that no BJP ruled state has restored the old pension scheme and the newly formed BJP government in Rajasthan has abolished the old pension scheme, which was started by the Ashok Gehlot led government.

“If the Haryana government fails to accept our demands, we will give them a befitting reply in the upcoming polls,” he added.

Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda, who reached the rally, assured the employees that they will restore the old pension scheme, if voted to power in this year’s assembly polls.