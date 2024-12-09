Haryana: Govt should resolve farmers’ demands through dialogue, says Hooda

Supporting farmers’ call to reach Delhi on foot through the Shambhu border, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government for installing heavy barricades at Shambhu and Khanauri borders and stopping farmers’ from moving towards Delhi to press their demands. He urged the government to resolve the issue as soon as possible. Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the Union government in 2021 had announced to form a committee for MSP when the farmers’ stir was called off. (HT File)

Addressing media persons in Rohtak, Hooda said the state government’s move is anti-democratic and the Union government should find a solution through dialogue instead of suppressing cultivators’ voices.

“The BJP government has failed to provide fertiliser to the farmers during the sowing of crops and later the peasants struggle to get a good price for their produce. The government should make a law that guarantees minimum support on all crops,” the former CM added.

He further said the Union government in 2021 had announced to form a committee for MSP when the farmers’ stir was called off.

“ Even after three years, the farmers did not get anything and they want to go to Delhi to remind the government of its promise. In a democracy, everyone has the right to go anywhere peacefully or to express their views, but the BJP government wants to snatch this right from the farmers. The farmers have agreed to go to Delhi without tractor-trolleys, following the government’s words. In such a situation, stopping them is completely undemocratic,” he said.

Taking a dig at the BJP government in Haryana over its claim of purchasing 24 crops on MSP in the state, Hooda said even 24 crops are not grown in the state and that they are making false claims.

“During the assembly polls in Haryana, caretaker CM Nayab Saini announced to purchase farmers’ paddy at ₹3,100 per quintal but after the election, the CM forgot his promise, and farmers were forced to sell their produce at a lesser price,” he added.