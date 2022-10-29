Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana govt should withdraw HSGMC constitution notification: SAD

Updated on Oct 29, 2022 06:59 PM IST

Cheema said that they have talked to SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur and will meet her personally on October 30 at her native village to discuss issue of SGPC office bearers election

Two-member SAD team will meet Bibi Jagir Kaur on Sunday. (HT file photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Patiala

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Saturday asked Haryana government to immediately withdraw notification for constitution of Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) and said that Sikhs of Haryana were opposing the composition announced by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar-led government.

Addressing a press conference here today, SAD spokesperson, Daljit Singh Cheema and former minister Surjit Singh Rakhra said that notification for constitution of HSGMC has vindicated stand of the Akali Dal that decision to manage Gurdwara Sahibs were being taken by someone else and Sikhs were never consulted.

They also pointed out that the way Baljit Singh Daduwal has opposed the notification shows that even the members of HSGMC have not been consulted before issuing the ordinance. They said that former SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur was a senior leader of the party and had remained member of the core committee, highest decision taking body, of the party. They said that they have talked to her on phone and will meet her personally tomorrow (October 30) at 4pm at her native village Begowal in Kapurthala to discuss the issue of SGPC office bearers election.

Saturday, October 29, 2022
