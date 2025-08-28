Haryana govt to implement Lado Lakshmi Yojana from September 25

The ruling BJP on Thursday fulfilled its major poll promise, with chief minister Nayab Singh Saini announcing the rollout of the Lado Lakshmi Yojana from September 25 under which eligible women will be given ₹2,100 monthly assistance. Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday announced the rollout of the Lado Lakshmi Yojana from September 25 under which eligible women will be given ₹ 2,100 monthly assistance. (PTI file photo)

After the cabinet meeting in Chandigarh, Saini said the decision to implement the Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana had been taken. The scheme will be implemented from September 25, the birth anniversary of Deendayal Upadhyaya.

Under this scheme, women aged 23 years and above will benefit. Be it married or unmarried, both categories will benefit from the scheme, he said.

In the first phase, we have decided to include families whose annual income is below ₹1 lakh, Saini said.

In coming time, this scheme will be expanded in phases to include more income categories, he said.

To avail of the scheme, an unmarried woman or if she is married then her husband needs to be a Haryana domicile for 15 years. There is no cap on the number of women in one family. If in any family three women are eligible then all three will get the benefit of this scheme, Saini added.

Women who are already receiving a higher pension under any of the nine ongoing government schemes will not be eligible.

Nearly 20 lakh women will benefit from this scheme in the first phase.