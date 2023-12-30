close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana govt to organise Ram Temple visits for senior citizens: Khattar

Haryana govt to organise Ram Temple visits for senior citizens: Khattar

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 31, 2023 05:42 AM IST

During the 50th “CM Ki Vishesh Charcha” programme, Khattar addressed the people of Haryana, stating that it had been a year since December 9, 2022, when the state government had started weekly discussions with beneficiaries of various schemes through mobile phones

Following the inauguration of Ram Temple on January 22, Haryana government will make arrangements under “Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojana” to help elders of the state visit Ayodhya, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced on Saturday.

Haryana government will organise Ram Temple visits for senior citizens, says Khattar. (HT FILE)

During the 50th “CM Ki Vishesh Charcha” programme, Khattar addressed the people of Haryana, stating that it had been a year since December 9, 2022, when the state government had started weekly discussions with beneficiaries of various schemes through mobile phones.

He said this programme has provided him with an opportunity to interact directly with people from different sections of society, enabling him to understand their issues, complaints, and suggestions. The programme had been instrumental in improving the implementation of various schemes and services by directly incorporating feedback from the beneficiaries.

The chief minister said that he had connected with nearly 6.13 lakh people through the weekly initiative.

