Haryana govt to regularise 433 unapproved colonies by June-end

Haryana government has decided to regularise the remaining 433 unapproved colonies by June 30 even as 741 others have already been regularised, granting owners the right to sell all 1,71,368 properties within these colonies, minister of state (urban local bodies) Subhash Sudha said here on Thursday. (HT File)

The urban local bodies minister said that in a yet another decision, the municipal councils and municipal committees will no longer require no-objection certificates (NOCs) for the purchase or sale of agricultural land within urban areas.

“Landowners can now directly register their properties without having to pay property tax or development fees. There are about 2,52,000 such properties in the state,” Sudha said in a statement.

He said that permission will be granted to sell vacant plots located within colonies in urban areas. To facilitate this, applicants must clear any outstanding property tax and fees. Upon payment, they will receive a “No Dues Certificate”, enabling them to proceed with the sale of their property.

He said that property owners who have self-certified their properties within Lal Dora boundaries will also be permitted to sell their properties.

The minister said that people were not able to deposit the due amount due to objections on 1,17,705 properties, now they have been provided the facility to deposit the amount. He said that for the convenience of urban residents, all registration details from HSVP, HSIIDC, and tehsil offices will automatically appear on municipal bodies’ property portals. This will eliminate the need for individuals to visit offices or seek assistance elsewhere, as they can now access these services from home.

He said that in case a family owns a plot (for example 500-square-yard) and wants to sell a portion, they can do so without any hassle. “For example, a 100-square-yard plot can be divided into two parts. This rule applies to properties in urban areas under the jurisdiction of municipal bodies, excluding those governed by HSVP, HSIIDC, and licensed colonies under town and country planning regulations,” he said.

He said that previously, owners faced difficulties in transferring property upon death of the owner due to a number of reasons. To address this, he said, the government has decided that municipal bodies will issue a 30-day notice in two newspapers upon receiving application. Following this notice period, the authorities will determine the successor and grant permission for the transfer. This process will ensure that people do not have to endure prolonged waiting periods and can obtain rights to the property.