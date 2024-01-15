close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana guv, Khattar, Purohit celebrate Makar Sankranti

Haryana guv, Khattar, Purohit celebrate Makar Sankranti

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 15, 2024 07:42 AM IST

Haryana governor and chief minister celebrated Makar Sankranti with children of antyodaya families. Punjab governor was also present as a special guest. A bhajan sandhya was organized.

Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatraya along with chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday celebrated Makar Sankranti with the children of antyodaya families at Sant Kabir Kutir, the official residence of Haryana CM.

Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatraya along with chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday celebrated Makar Sankranti with the children of antyodaya families at Sant Kabir Kutir, the official residence of Haryana CM. Punjab governor and Chandigarh administrator Banwarilal Purohit was there as a special guest, an official spokesperson said. (HT Photo)
Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatraya along with chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday celebrated Makar Sankranti with the children of antyodaya families at Sant Kabir Kutir, the official residence of Haryana CM. Punjab governor and Chandigarh administrator Banwarilal Purohit was there as a special guest, an official spokesperson said. (HT Photo)

Punjab governor and Chandigarh administrator Banwarilal Purohit was there as a special guest, an official spokesperson said.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

A bhajan sandhya programme was organised featuring bhajan singer Kanhaiya Mittal. Khattar also regaled the guests with a song praising Rama.

Extending wishes to the people of the state, Khattar said that according to Hindu culture, Makar Sankranti has special significance as on this day the sun starts moving north, symbolising the beginning of the propitious ‘uttarayan’ period.

Haryana vidhan sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta and senior officers were among others present on this occasion.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On