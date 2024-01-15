Haryana guv, Khattar, Purohit celebrate Makar Sankranti

Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatraya along with chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday celebrated Makar Sankranti with the children of antyodaya families at Sant Kabir Kutir, the official residence of Haryana CM. Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatraya along with chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday celebrated Makar Sankranti with the children of antyodaya families at Sant Kabir Kutir, the official residence of Haryana CM. Punjab governor and Chandigarh administrator Banwarilal Purohit was there as a special guest, an official spokesperson said. (HT Photo)

Punjab governor and Chandigarh administrator Banwarilal Purohit was there as a special guest, an official spokesperson said.

A bhajan sandhya programme was organised featuring bhajan singer Kanhaiya Mittal. Khattar also regaled the guests with a song praising Rama.

Extending wishes to the people of the state, Khattar said that according to Hindu culture, Makar Sankranti has special significance as on this day the sun starts moving north, symbolising the beginning of the propitious ‘uttarayan’ period.

Haryana vidhan sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta and senior officers were among others present on this occasion.