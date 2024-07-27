Haryana: Hansi BJP MLA Vinod Bhayana escapes bid on life

BJP MLA Vinod Bhayana escaped a bid on his life as an unidentified assailant pointed a gun at him but was unable to open fire when he along with truck union members went to a disputed land site on Tosham road at Hansi in Hisar district on Saturday morning. BJP MLA Vinod Bhayana escaped a bid on his life while he was visiting a disputed land site on Tosham road at Hansi in Hisar district on Saturday morning. (HT file photo)

Hansi Truck Union former president Sanjay Kasana, who was accompanying Bhayana, said that armed assailants reached the site soon after the MLA arrived and one of them pointed a gun at his neck but before he could open fire, a youngster showed presence of mind and threw a stone at the gun that fell from the attacker’s hand.

“We chased the assailants, but they managed to flee. The gun was handed over to the police,” he said.

Hansi deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Dheeraj Kumar said that investigation was underway.

Five days ago, the local administration had got 6,000 square yards grabbed by truck union members vacated in Hansi. The land, grabbed by truck union members, was given to lease holders. The local Waqf board has given this land to four lease holders, who were paying rent for the past 16 years.

The truck union and auto market workers had called a shutdown to protest the administration’s orders and Bhayana had reached the site to listen to their grievances.