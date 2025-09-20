Haryana: HC dismisses plea seeking quashing of FIR against ex-minister

The Punjab and Haryana high court has dismissed a petition seeking quashing of criminal proceedings against former Haryana minister Subhash Choudhary, his wife Kusum Rani, Choudhary’s brother Ashok Kumar and one other in cheating and forgery case pertaining to a loan taken from Yamuna Nagar Central Co-operative Bank. The FIR was registered in respect of mortgaging a piece of barren land by showing it as cultivable for availing loan facility from Yamuna Nagar Central Co-operative Bank. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

“Learned counsel for the petitioner is not in a position to dispute the facts aforementioned on the basis of any material or document, nor has any counter affidavit been filed. In view thereof, it cannot be said that the offences alleged against the petitioner are not made out even prima facie on the face of the allegations, nor is it a case of mala fide or vexatious prosecution. Accordingly, finding no merit in the petition, it stands dismissed,” reads a September 11 order of justice Tribhuvan Dahiya.

Appearing for the state, additional advocate general Amit Sahni opposed the petition stating that the investigation has been completed and a charge sheet has been filed on March 16, 2021. Sahni told the high court that the trial court has also framed charges against the accused persons on June 8, 2021.

The FIR was registered in respect of mortgaging a piece of barren land by showing it as cultivable for availing loan facility from Yamuna Nagar Central Co-operative Bank. It alleged that the former minister, his family members, and close associates procured agricultural loans of over ₹71 lakh on the basis of forged documents and manipulated revenue records.

“It was alleged that two-time MLA Subhash Choudhary is the real brother of accused no.3 (Ashok Kumar) and is a former Haryana minister. Rajbir Singh is the branch manager of Yamuna Nagar Central Co-operative Bank at Odhri. Kusum Rani (accused no.1) is the wife of former MLA Subhash Choudhary (accused No.2) and petitioner Deep Chand (accused no.4) was the political advisor of Subhash Choudhary,’’ reads an extract from the court order.

Choudhary remained as MLA from Jagadhari constituency from 1996-2000 and remained minister of state for environment. He again got elected from Jagadhari from 2005-2009 in Congress regime.