Haryana: HCS mains exam to have 6 papers, police recruitment rules amended

The Council of Ministers on Monday accorded approval to amend the Haryana Civil Service (Executive Branch) Rules, 2008. As per the amendment, the number of examination papers for the Haryana Civil Service (HCS) mains examination has been increased from four to six, carrying 600 marks. Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini chairing a meeting of council of ministers in Chandigarh on Monday. (HT)

An official spokesperson said that as per the revised structure, the English and Hindi papers will each be of 100 marks. Besides, there will be four papers of general studies, each carrying 100 marks. There will be no change in the structure of the preliminary examination carrying 200 marks. The structure of the personality test also remains unchanged.

The Council of Ministers also accorded approval to amend the Punjab Police Rules, 1934 (applicable to Haryana) for direct recruitment to the posts of constable and sub-inspector in the state police.

The official spokesperson said that as per the amendments, Rule 12.16 of the Punjab Police Rules has been revised. The existing sub-rule (8) has been substituted to provide Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) for shortlisting candidates 10 times of the advertised posts for each category from among those who have qualified the physical measurement test and screening. They will then be called to appear in the knowledge test which will carry 97% weightage and will consist of objective-type, multiple-choice questions.

The spokesperson said the examination would be conducted bilingually in Hindi and English. The test paper will include questions on general studies, general science, current affairs, general reasoning, mental aptitude, numerical ability, agriculture, animal husbandry and other relevant fields or trades, etc. At least 10% of the questions will be related to basic computer knowledge and at least 20% will pertain to basic knowledge about Haryana. The level of questions shall correspond to the educational qualifications required for the posts — 10+2 for constables and graduation for sub-inspectors. To be considered for selection against a general category post, a candidate must secure a minimum of 50% marks in the knowledge test. For reserved category candidates (whether vertical or horizontal), a concession of 10% will be granted, making the minimum qualifying marks 40%, the spokesperson said.

The sub-rule (10) has also been substituted and under the revised provisions, candidates possessing NCC certificates will receive additional weightage, with one mark awarded for an ‘A’ certificate, two marks for a ‘B’ certificate, and three marks for a ‘C’ certificate. This additional weightage will apply for posts of constable and sub-inspectors, the spokesperson said.

Prosecution service rule amendment okayed to align with BNSS

The cabinet approved amendments to the Haryana State Prosecution Department Legal Service (Group A) Rules, 2013, paving the way for a modernised prosecution cadre aligned with the requirements of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.

An official spokesperson said that in view of the new criminal laws enacted by the Parliament, the BNSS-2023 introduces several provisions related to public prosecutors and directorate of prosecution at both state and district levels. To meet these statutory requirements, the state government had earlier sanctioned 48 new posts, including 24 each of deputy directors and assistant directors. These posts are essential for the creation and functioning of the directorate of prosecution as mandated under Section 20 of the BNSS, 2023.

In order to fill up these posts, the Haryana State Prosecution Department Legal Services (Group A) Rules, 2013, have been amended to prescribe the mode of recruitment, eligibility conditions, experience, etc.

Proposal okayed to shift 17 villages

The cabinet also gave a green signal to a proposal to shift 17 villages from one sub-tehsil or tehsil to another in six districts of Mahendergarh (Narnaul), Rewari, Yamunanagar, Faridabad, Sirsa and Jhajjar.

The spokesperson said the move, recommended by the state reorganisation committee, is aimed at ensuring faster, easier and more effective delivery of citizen services.

The deputy commissioners of these districts had submitted a report recommending shifting of one village each of Mahendergarh and Rewari districts, three each of Yamunanagar and Jhajjar, nine of Sirsa and some area of Faridabad in view of the geographic contiguity and administrative convenience.

Teacher cadre change policy gets green signal

The cabinet gave its nod to the cadre change policy for district cadre teachers, replacing the existing 2018 framework. The spokesperson said that the new policy introduces an objective, merit-based and technology-enabled system for voluntary cadre change for primary teachers (PRT/JBT), head teachers, and classical & vernacular teachers working on a regular basis. The teachers, who will adopt this policy, will be given a new station before April 1, 2026.

More posts in mines & geology dept

The cabinet also approved recommendations of the Rationalization Commission with regards to restructuring the posts in the mines and geology department. The spokesperson said the number of posts in the department would be increased to 890 from 632.