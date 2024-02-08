Haryana: Health minister Vij announces Panchkarma centres for every city

Haryana health minister Anil Vij has announced that Panchkarma centres will be established in every city of the state. Haryana health minister Anil Vij (HT File Photo)

Tourism wellness centres will also be set up at tourist places, he added.

The minister who was presiding over a review meeting with officials of the Ayush department on Tuesday said that 5,500 Ayush yoga assistants will be recruited and assigned the responsibility of yoga training in community centres in urban areas. Vij suggested conducting yoga training programmes in urban areas to raise awareness about the benefits of yoga among the people.