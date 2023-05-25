Haryana govt committed for welfare of last man in queue, says Anil Vij

Haryana home minister Anil Vij said the state government was committed for the welfare of the last man in a queue and several schemes are being prepared by the Centre and state governments. Haryana home minister Anil Vij at an event in Karnal on Wednesday.

Addressing a gathering at state-level function of Maharishi Kashyap Jayanti organised at Kashyap-dominated Indri constituency of Karnal and greeted the people.

The home minister also announced ₹11 lakh each for two dharamshalas of Kashyap Samaj, keeping in view the demands by the community during the programme.

However, reacting over other demands raised by the members of the Kashyap community, Vij said these demands will also be placed before the chief minister and will be fulfilled.

The home minister said Kashyap Samaj is continuously contributing to the progress of the state and will make continuous efforts to take the state forward on the path of progress in future also. The home minister said the Haryana government is working to take the message of saints to the masses.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is continuously working in interest of the country.

Vij slammed the Opposition parties which have reportedly announced to boycott inauguration of the new Parliament building by the Prime Minister.

He said, “Leaders of the Congress and other Opposition parties have love for the things made by the British, but they do not like the buildings constructed by the architect and labourers of the country.”

On the issue of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal approaching Opposition parties against the ordinance of the Union government over the transfer of officials posted at Delhi, Vij said Kejriwal has lost his ground and searching for support.

On, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and his son Deepender Hooda supporting women wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar, he said Hooda and other Congress leaders were fueling controversies.

Hailing the PM for abrogation of Article 370, Vij said the G20 conference is being held in Kashmir to spread a message in the world that the situation in Kashmir is fine.