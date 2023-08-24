Freight terminal to come up in Ambala: Haryana home minister Anil Vij

Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Thursday said a new freight terminal (goods warehouse) will be set up in Ambala for freight transportation along the under-construction Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor. Haryana home minister Anil Vij (File photo)

He said it will be easy for traders of nearby states such as Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh, to send their goods to any corner of the country via Ambala due to its geographical location.

The terminal is likely to come up near Ambala-Saharanpur rail line in Ambala Cantonment.

Vij held a meeting with Ambala DC Shaleen and officials of the district administration, Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India (DFCCIL), Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) and others at his residence to discuss the project.

Discussion were held on how the Haryana State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) will proceed to provide the land and regarding the selection of the site, construction of the terminal, facilities and other aspects.

“The construction of a freight terminal will give a big boost to business in Ambala, a hub of scientific instruments. Till now, traders used to send goods to other states by road, but through freight terminal, the products can be sent to other places in a cheaper and faster way,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON