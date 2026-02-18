Haryana: Hooda slams govt over poor law and order situation

Former Haryana chief minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday slammed the Nayab Singh Saini-led BJP government in Haryana over deteriorating law and order situation. Former chief minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda addressing a press conference in Rohtak on Monday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

Addressing media persons at his residence in Rohtak, Hooda said that law and order in the state has completely collapsed and everyone feels insecure.

“Only those are safe, whom no one wants to kill. Haryana is the most unsafe state in the country even according to reports by the central government. I will bring a special resolution on law and order in the upcoming assembly session and demand answers from the government,” he added.

Hooda said that cases of organised crime have been continuously increasing in the state.

“More than 80-90 gangs are active in the state. The gangs commit crimes and then claim responsibility. It is imperative to eradicate these gangs,” he added.

He also expressed shock over the murder of a 28-year-old man near the office of inspector general of police (IGP) on Monday evening. He said that criminals have executed the crime near the IG office, where cops are deployed every time.

“Money is being extorted from businessmen and doctors in the state. Industries are fleeing, and investment is declining. Improving law and order and instilling public confidence are essential for progress. Under the current regime, there is an atmosphere of fear among the people because the government is weak,” he added.

Reacting to the FIR registered against Congress MLA from Guhla Devender Hans and four others the Kaithal police for allegedly trying to give a “rattle toy” to local SDM during a protest, Hooda said the government has no control on anything and when an MLA pointed out the government’s failures by showing a rattle to an officer, an FIR was filed against him.

“Malicious action against MLAs will not be tolerated,” he stated.

Hooda termed the trade deal with the United States as anti-farmer.

“If animal feed is imported from America and our animals are fed from there, our farmers will be ruined. In any case, the United States, which has imposed an 18% tariff on India, has imposed a zero tariff on Bangladesh. This deal will have a poor impact on cotton farmers, among other farmers,” he stated.