Haryana Human Rights Commission seeks reports on deaths of 4 children in Hisar brick kiln wall collapse

The Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) has taken serious note of a tragic incident in which four children lost their lives and three others were injured after a brick kiln wall collapsed in Budana village, Hisar, on the night of December 22 last year. Site of a tragic incident in which four children lost their lives and three others were injured after a brick kiln wall collapsed in Budana village, Hisar, on the night of December 22 last year. (File)

HHRC chairperson Justice Lalit Batra said the commission received a complaint from activist KS Nagra regarding the deaths of the children, who belonged to migrant labour families from Uttar Pradesh. The commission observed that the families appeared to be living and working in conditions resembling bonded labour.

“The brick kiln owner holds both a statutory and moral duty to ensure workplace safety, especially for labourers and their families residing on or near the premises. The incident is a gross violation of human rights — particularly the right to life under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution — and breaches the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, 1989,” the commission noted in its order.

The HHRC has directed the Hisar deputy commissioner to confirm whether compensation has been provided to the affected families. If not, the DC must specify the schemes under which assistance can be granted. The commission also sought a report from the Hisar superintendent of police on whether an FIR was registered and its current status.

Further, the assistant labour commissioner of Hisar has been asked to investigate possible bonded labour practices at the site and take necessary remedial measures. The district food and supplies officer has been instructed to provide the operational and inspection status of the brick kiln, while the regional officer of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board has been asked to submit a report on the site’s environmental compliance.

The commission has also demanded an explanation from the brick kiln owner regarding the lack of safety measures and inadequate residential arrangements for workers. All concerned officials have been directed to submit their reports within eight weeks. The next hearing is scheduled for October 14.