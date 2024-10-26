Haryana: Hundreds bid adieu to Sirsa jawan

The last rites of rifleman Jeevan Singh, who lost his life in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla, were performed with full state honour at Rohan village in Sirsa on Friday evening. He is survived by his wife Komal, mother Golo Kaur, father Sukhdev Singh and two daughters aged 4 and 2. People gathered in large numbers to pay their last respects to Jeevan Singh, who had joined the Rajputana Rifles in 2016. Family members of rifleman Jeevan Singh, who lost his life in the Baramulla terror attack, in his village in Sirsa district on Friday. (ANI)

Two soldiers and two civilian porters were killed after terrorists attacked a military vehicle in Butapathri area of Gulmarg in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had on Friday paid homage to the soldiers and porters. Along with Jeevan Singh, rifleman Kaisar Ahmad Shah and defence porters Mushtaq Ahmad Chowdary and Zahoor Ahmad Mir had lost their lives in the terrorist attack.

The incident came amid a spike in terror incidents in the Union Territory of Jammu-Kashmir. On October 24, terrorists had shot at, injuring a labourer in the Batgund Tral area of Pulwama district. The injured labourer was Pritam Singh, a resident of Uttar Pradesh.

On October 20, a doctor and six construction workers were killed when terrorists attacked a tunnel construction site on the Srinagar-Leh national highway in the Ganderbal district.