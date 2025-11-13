Haryana IGP suicide: HC dismisses plea for CBI probe

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Wednesday dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the suicide by Haryana IGP Y Puran Kumar at his residence in Sector 11, Chandigarh, on October 7, observing that there appeared no laxity in the investigation so far. The relevant material has been sent for examination by the Central Forensic Laboratory, Chandigarh, Jhanji said, adding there was no delay in the conduct of the probe. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The PIL was ordered to be dismissed after the UT’s senior standing counsel, Amit Jhanji, told the court that in the FIR registered on October 9 there are a total of 14 accused, while 22 witnesses have been examined, CCTV footage has been procured and 21 exhibits have been collected. The relevant material has been sent for examination by the Central Forensic Laboratory, Chandigarh, Jhanji said, adding there was no delay in the conduct of the probe.

Jhanji questioned the locus standi of the petitioner in filing the PIL being a resident of Punjab, whereas the matter relates to Haryana and Chandigarh. He termed the PIL a “publicity stunt” and also alleged violation of high court rules by the petitioner in filing it.

The plea was from one Navneet Kumar, a Ludhiana resident, seeking CBI probe. The petition was filed on October 17, a formal notice was yet to be issued as the petitioner had not been able to satisfy the court as to why the probe should be handed over to the CBI. On November 10, the court had sought a status report from the police on probe even as it remained skeptical about the maintainability of the PIL.

The bench of chief justice Sheel Nagu and justice Sanjiv Berry again asked the petitioner to satisfy the court as to why the probe should be handed over to the CBI, a question being raised on each and every date since the matter was first taken up on October 17.

However, as the petitioner’s counsel repeated the same allegations, the court ordered the dismissal of the PIL recording that “..it does not appear that there is any unnecessary delay or laxity in investigation of the case. In view of this, no case for handing over investigation to CBI is made out”.

Kumar, 52, left behind a nine-page “final note” in which he named senior IPS and IAS officers, including Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Singh Kapur (now sent on leave) and former Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya, accusing them of harassment and humiliation on caste grounds. The note also named 10 odd other IAS and IPS officers of alleged harassment, who have been roped in as accused.

A special investigation team is probing the allegations levelled by Kumar.

A Haryana Police ASI, Sandeep Lather, who had arrested an aide of Kumar in another case in Rohtak, had subsequently died by suicide. He is stated to have levelled corruption charges against Kumar and also blamed the IPS officer’s family for taking the extreme step.