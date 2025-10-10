Haryana industries’ minister invites Japan tech firms for collaboration

The industries and commerce minister of Haryana, Rao Narbir Singh, on Thursday met the deputy governor of Fukuoka Prefecture and discussed a range of issues including strengthening cooperation in automotive manufacturing, robotics, and advanced technologies. Rao Narbir Singh invited the deputy governor of Fukuoka Prefecture and corporate representatives to participate in the upcoming ‘Happening Haryana Global Investors’ Summit’, to be held in 2026 in Haryana (HT File)

While chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, who was leading a high-level delegation to Japan, has returned after a three day visit to Tokyo and Osaka where investment opportunities were promoted, now the industries minister is covering other industrial regions of Japan, giving new momentum to bilateral collaboration.

Fukuoka is known for its strong base of automobile companies and its expertise in robotics and engineering. Emphasising Haryana’s focus on transportation, research and development-driven manufacturing, and innovation, the industries minister invited companies from Fukuoka to collaborate in areas such as electric vehicle manufacturing, electronics, semiconductors, biotechnology, and technical textiles.

Singh also addressed an investors’ roadshow and interacted with leading investors and representatives from the electronics, biotech, semiconductor, automotive, and textile sectors. He encouraged Japanese enterprises to visit Haryana and experience firsthand the state’s favourable and investor-friendly ecosystem.

He invited the deputy governor of Fukuoka Prefecture and corporate representatives to participate in the upcoming ‘Happening Haryana Global Investors’ Summit’, to be held in 2026 in Haryana.