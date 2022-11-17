Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana initiates probe into damaged wheat lying in state mandis

Haryana initiates probe into damaged wheat lying in state mandis

Published on Nov 17, 2022 01:34 AM IST

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

: The Haryana government has initiated an inquiry into huge quantities of damaged wheat lying in the mandis in Kurukshetra, Karnal, Kaithal and Fatehabad districts purchased during the marketing seasons of 2018-19 and 2019-20.

An official spokesperson said that chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal has issued directions to the respective administrative secretary deputed for these four districts and director, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs, deputy commissioners and a nominee of additional chief secretary, finance to inquire into the matter and submit a report within a month to the state government.

The spokesperson said that the managing director, HAFED and managing director, Haryana State Warehousing Corporation, have also been directed to remain available to assist the respective officials in conducting the inquiry.

Thursday, November 17, 2022
