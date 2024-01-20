Haryana inks pact with Alliance Air: Dushyant

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Friday said that the state government has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Alliance Air to start air services from Hisar airport to seven important cities in April. Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Friday said that the state government has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Alliance Air to start air services from Hisar airport to seven important cities in April. (PTI File Photo)

The deputy chief minister, who also holds the portfolio of the civil aviation department, was in Hyderabad to attend Wings India-2024, a programme on civil aviation.

In a statement, the deputy CM said the air services from Maharaja Agrasen Airport in Hisar in the first phase will operate on routes connecting Chandigarh, Delhi, Jaipur, Kullu, Ahmedabad, Jammu, and Dharamshala.

He said that developing the Hisar airport as an integrated aviation hub is one of the top priorities of the state government. He said works related to the second phase of the airport are almost complete and that the new terminal building of the airport will be ready by January 2026.