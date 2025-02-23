Jind zila parishad chairperson Manisha Randhawa on Saturday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of its state chief Mohan Lal Badoli. Haryana: Jind zila parishad chief Randhawa joins BJP

Randhawa had become the chairperson with the support of zila parishad members aligned to the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP). In the Haryana assembly polls in October 2024, she campaigned for the Congress’ Vinesh Phogat in the Julana assembly segment.

She joined the BJP just two days ahead of the voting on the non-confidence motion brought by opponent members against her. On December 2, 2024, as many as 18 of 25 zila parishad members met Jind deputy commissioner (DC) and sought a non-confidence motion against Randhawa.

The DC had a fixed date for voting on non-confidence on December 13 2024 but the meeting was cancelled as the DC was on leave. The chairperson had approached the court to postpone the next meeting on January 22. The third meeting for the non-confidence motion was fixed on February 11 and the meeting could not take place as the DC had to go for a sudden meeting with the chief secretary.

CM to release sankalp patra on Feb 24, says Badoli

BJP state chief Mohan Lal Badoli on Saturday said chief minister Nayab Singh Saini will release the sankalp patra for the municipal corporation (MC) elections on February 24 in Rohtak. The BJP state chief said the party candidates are contesting the elections to form a “triple government” and he hoped that the candidates will win mayoral elections in each corporation.

Commenting on former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s remarks that the BJP is running an “airy-fairy” government, Badoli said Hooda and other Congress leaders are making “airy-fairy” allegations and they have failed to understand the public’s mood.