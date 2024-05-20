Haryana: JJP rebel MLA from Tohana backs Selja

Jannayak Janata party (JJP) rebel MLA from Tohana, Devender Singh Babli, on Sunday announced to extend support to the Sirsa Congress candidate from Sirsa, Kumari Selja in the ongoing parliamentary polls. Congress Lok Sabha candidate from Sirsa Kumari Selja. (PTI)

Congress candidate Kumari Selja is in a head-to-head contest with BJP’s Ashok Tanwar from the Sirsa seat, which was represented by her twice and once by her opponent. Both had won on Congress’s tickets.

Addressing his party workers in Tohana, Babli said he had sought feedback from his workers about the next political move as he is fed up with the JJP leadership.

“As many as 3,000 workers had given their feedback, out of which 17% asked me to join the Congress, 9% wanted to join the BJP and the rest told me to make decisions according to changing political scenarios in favour of the public. Our core committee (his workers) has decided to support Selja. The decision to join any party will be taken after the Lok Sabha polls,” he said.

Ten days ago, Tohana MLA Babli had claimed that he along with seven other MLAs would replace Dushyant Chautala as the legislature party leader and stake claim to the party. But after at least five MLAs announced to back Dushyant, Babli’s aspiration to stake claim over the party has shattered and he will leave the JJP after the Lok Sabha polls. He had distanced himself from the party activities for a long period and continuously made veiled attacks on former deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala.

JJP had already sent a letter to Haryana assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta seeking disqualification of its two MLAs- Jogi Ram Sihag from Barwala and Ram Niwas from Narwana, for attending BJP’s rallies and Babli is likely to face a similar action.